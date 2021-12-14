Classroom of hope for Helenvale pupils recognised for efforts

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A low matric pass rate among Helenvale pupils was the impetus for a young resident’s vision to establish a centre of hope, recently awarded the second-best childcare and protection service organisation in the Eastern Cape.



Born and bred in Helenvale, 28-year-old Mario Lewis was the driving force behind the Helenvale Centre of Hope, which opened its doors in August 2016...