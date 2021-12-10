Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition now available in SA

70 years ago the first Toyota Land Cruiser was launched to tackle the world's badlands. Originally known as the Toyota BJ and intended for military use, the four-wheel drive juggernaut quickly went on to earn an enviable reputation for its go anywhere capability and ultra-rugged construction. The Land Cruiser name was coined in 1954 as the model expanded into the civilian market and went head-to-head with the British Land Rover.

To celebrate this platinum anniversary, Toyota is offering a special Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition model that sports a host of interior and exterior features. Available only on the popular 79-series single and double-cab Land Cruiser variants, standout features include a heritage-inspired mesh radiator grille with 'TOYOTA' lettering, a heritage logo emblazoned across the front wings and a 70th Anniversary emblem under the exterior mirrors. Paint colours are limited to either Ivory White or Sand Beige.