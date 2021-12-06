SA teacher who is deputy principal in Chinese school says SA education system still the cream of the crop

A South African-born teacher from KwaZulu-Natal who still holds his Zulu accent has been making strides in Asia’s education system, and was recently appointed deputy principal of a private school in China.

Ndumiso Mpanza, 28, not only holds the high leadership position at the Interlingua School in Guizhou province, but is also a shareholder in the school.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mpanza said his exposure to China’s technologically advanced schools has not altered his perception that the SA schooling system remains in a league of its own.

“If I had to compare the SA system to the rest of the world, not just China but Europe, other parts of Asia and America, the SA system is by far one of the finest in the world.

“The challenge is that we need to be stricter on things such as the pass mark and implementation. However, the moment you read basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s white paper on education you get to understand her vision and where she wants to take the education system.

“If the education system was as bad as people make it seem, why do first world countries want to employ teachers from SA? If we had a messy and unprofessional system, they would definitely not want to hire us. Once they hire us, they give us high salaries,” said Mpanza.

More SA teachers are taking the leap across continents to pursue teaching opportunities in Asia.

Mpanza said for many the move was encouraged by the high unemployment rate in SA and the ability to earn more in China while saving for a comfortable return to the country.