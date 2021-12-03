Show of support for teen as alleged rapist appears in court

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

About 20 members of two non-profit organisations picketed outside the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Friday in support of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her guardian’s boyfriend.



Makukhanye and the Kouga Farmworkers Reunion called for the alleged perpetrator, aged 34, to be locked up — and to remain behind bars for the duration of his trial...