A wet weekend with possible flooding in Gauteng and other parts of SA

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible flooding across Gauteng and other parts of the country at the weekend.
The service said residents of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the North West as well as the northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape should be aware of the risk of flash-flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
Showery conditions are expected across many areas in the country on Saturday. This excludes the eastern areas of the Vhembe and Mopani districts.
Flash-flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the eastern Free State, the southern half of North West and Gauteng.
The Midlands and northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga were also at risk of flooding, the weather service said.
“The residents of informal settlements, especially those along river basins, are advised to take care, as such dwellings could be exposed to flooding.
“Disaster management practitioners are advised that some communities in the above-mentioned areas could become displaced and require emergency shelter.”
Saws said the extreme weather conditions anticipated in the days ahead relate to the expected development of a “cut-off low pressure system” in the upper atmosphere, which is likely to be positioned over the western areas of the Northern Cape on Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours can be expected over the central and northern parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, the eastern areas of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State and North West.
“Motorists are further advised that driving conditions in some areas are likely to become dangerous due to poor visibility and slippery roads. Extra care should be taken when negotiating bridges and low-water crossings.
“Other thunderstorm-related hazards include the risk of large amounts of small hail which may cause damage to vehicles and infrastructure.”
The weather service warned that strong winds might affect navigation at sea with short-term disruptions of small harbours and ports between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Saturday.
As the weather system migrates further eastward on Sunday, adverse weather conditions are expected to shift to the east.
“However, on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning, the cut-off low will weaken into a steep upper trough feature.”
Surface winds over the southeastern parts of the country, including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and southern Free State, are expected to be fairly strong during this period.
