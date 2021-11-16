Hopes dashed of Mango taking off in time to catch December high season

He said that while the condition that there be a “significant onboarding of a strategic equity partner” had to be included in the amendments to the plan it “does not mean that a deal has to be fully concluded for Mango to resume operations” — only “substantially concluded”.

Butler said SAA and the public enterprises department had agreed to “pay across R320m to pay out staff voluntary severance packages and possible retrenchments”, it remained to be seen whether “SAA and Treasury live up to their commitments”.

He said an amended plan would be published in 10 business days with a vote by creditors to follow five working days later.

Mango said SAA had proposed a motion for the meeting to be adjourned to incorporate certain proposals that “will enable both SAA and the ultimate shareholder, namely the department of public enterprises, to support the plan”.

“The substance of SAA’s proposed amendment is that the plan be amended to effectively cater for resumption of operations only once the process of securing an investor has been concluded, with a preferred bidder having been identified,” said the statement.

Mango said that after deliberation, it was agreed that meeting should be adjourned to “consider and effect the proposed amendments and thereafter reconvene the meeting of creditors in order for the affected people to consider and vote on the amended plan”.

SAA said in a statement, also issued late on Monday, that it had “presented its view to the creditors of Mango”, adding there “are no reasonable prospects of Mango succeeding should it be operationalised before obtaining an investor or equity partner”.

“SAA’s position is that this process should be finalised as soon as possible. SAA says operations should only resume thereafter, thus mitigating the risk of Mango not being able to financially sustain itself going forward. SAA does not believe the current plan presented by the business rescue practitioners that Mango resume operations in December is feasible and asked all stakeholders for the meeting to be adjourned for the current plan to be reviewed and for an amended version to be presented.”

SAA described the global aviation market as “highly volatile” and unpredictable, particularly in light of new Covid-19 waves.

It said there were "no reasonable prospects of Mango succeeding should it be operationalised before obtaining an investor or equity partner".

“SAA is looking forward to co-operating with the BRPs as they are finalising their plan,” it said.

At the weekend, Butler had said that SAA’s insistence on the plan being changed to include the proviso of a strategic equity partner being in place could delay Mango’s relaunch for some time as “one must consider the Public Finance Management Act’s procedures, which take time”.

