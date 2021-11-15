Negotiations heat up as race for Nelson Mandela Bay council draws close
Parties still working out coalition details as Wednesday’s deadline looms
Coalition talks to control the Bay municipality is coming down to the wire as parties continue to wrangle over the finer details of a deal.
Some of the smaller parties — such as the Northern Alliance and Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) — have hedged their bets by sitting at a table with both the ANC and DA. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.