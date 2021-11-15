Negotiations heat up as race for Nelson Mandela Bay council draws close

Parties still working out coalition details as Wednesday’s deadline looms

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni -

Coalition talks to control the Bay municipality is coming down to the wire as parties continue to wrangle over the finer details of a deal.



Some of the smaller parties — such as the Northern Alliance and Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) — have hedged their bets by sitting at a table with both the ANC and DA. ..