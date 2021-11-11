Trial of alleged wife killer postponed due to Covid scare

The trial of alleged wife killer Marthinus van der Linde hit a snag on Thursday when it was postponed pending the outcome of Covid-19 test results.



Defence advocate Johan van der Spuy, who is representing Van der Linde, 48, told the high court in Gqeberha that his client had been in close contact with the two other men, whom he did not identify, who had been tested for Covid-19...