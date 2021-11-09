News

Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | Milestone moments from Covid-19: how the pandemic will affect our history

Tanya Farber
Senior science reporter
09 November 2021
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion practise social distancing while they attend a service in a field.
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion practise social distancing while they attend a service in a field.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Over the past two years, we’ve lost many people. Jobs have been lost. The economy has nosedived. Our lifestyles have been altered forever.

We are living through a serious historical milestone.

In this episode of the Khwezi Science Report we reflect on the unforgettable moments we have experienced. We chat to renowned medical historian and anthropologist from the University of Cape Town, Dr Mandisa Mbali, about the shape of our post-pandemic society.

Join the conversation:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

subscribe

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read