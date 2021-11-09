Khwezi Science Report
PODCAST | Milestone moments from Covid-19: how the pandemic will affect our history
Over the past two years, we’ve lost many people. Jobs have been lost. The economy has nosedived. Our lifestyles have been altered forever.
We are living through a serious historical milestone.
In this episode of the Khwezi Science Report we reflect on the unforgettable moments we have experienced. We chat to renowned medical historian and anthropologist from the University of Cape Town, Dr Mandisa Mbali, about the shape of our post-pandemic society.
