Court awards Gauteng government an interdict to quell taxi war

The Gauteng roads and transport department has obtained an order interdicting violence between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe).

This comes after years of conflict between the associations over city routes. On Saturday the associations clashed again, leaving six taxis badly damaged after being torched in the city CBD.

According to the Johannesburg High Court interdict, the “chairpersons of both associations and their members are interdicted from preventing, obstructing or otherwise interfering with the rights of taxi operators and/or any public transport operators to operate their transport businesses between Soweto and Johannesburg CBD.”

A meeting was held between the organisations and Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday.