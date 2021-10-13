News

Kenya distance runner Agnes Tirop stabbed to death, husband a suspect

By Reuters - 13 October 2021
Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya poses with a running shoe after winning the Adizero: Road to Records Women's 10km in 30:01 in September 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for ADIDAS

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya’s two-times World Championship bronze medallist, has been found apparently stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals in 14:39.62.

“Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement. 

Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds from the previous record held by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui from 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m event, and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

