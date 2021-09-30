'I do not know what our electricity bill is, I will ask my wife': Ramaphosa

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Ramaphosa’s older sister, Ivy, had become a target of angry community members who demanded electricity from her.

The community was so angry about being without electricity for days that they took their grievance to Ramaphosa’s family home on Mhlaba Drive. They demanded that she phone Ramaphosa and tell him to speak to Eskom to reconnect their electricity. They later dispersed when the police arrived.

Since Ramaphosa promised to intervene, Eskom teams have been noticeably more active, according to residents the Sunday Times spoke to last week.

In ward 11 in Chiawelo, where he grew up, residents told Ramaphosa they had not had electricity for about a year and three months.

When TimesLIVE returned to check whether Ramaphosa had fulfilled his promises, we found that old transformers had been replaced. Some residents are still without electricity.

During his visit, Ramaphosa said he found there was a “seeming resistance” by many community members to move to a prepaid platform. He told the community his wife, first lady Tshepo Motsepe, was able to control the family’s electricity consumption because they were on prepaid and “this has worked much better and much cheaper”, he said.

However, on Wednesday evening he conceded that he did not know how much he paid for electricity.