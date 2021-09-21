Man in court for illegal possession of perlemoen

A man appeared in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday after he was arrested on Friday for the illegal possession of perlemoen.

Mathemba Mathikinca, 46, was caught with perlemoen with a street value of more than R250,000 during a stop and search by Visible Police (Vispol) members in Stanford Road.

“A grey VW Golf GTi was stopped and searched.

“Upon the search, Vispol members reported that they came across four black bags and one blue bag full of abalone weighing 70kg with a street value of R251,280 inside the boot of the car.”

Mathikinca was apprehended and the Hawks’ Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation team then took over the investigation.

Mathikinca was remanded in custody for seven days.

HeraldLIVE