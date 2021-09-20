Vehicle burned at Gqeberha taxi rank
A Chevrolet Spark was set alight next to the Norwich taxi rank in Central on Monday.
It is believed the vehicle belonged to an e-hailing driver.
According to witnesses, a gun was pointed at the driver, who was then told to get out of the vehicle before it was set alight.
There were no passengers.
This is a developing story.
