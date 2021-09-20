News

Vehicle burned at Gqeberha taxi rank

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 September 2021
A Chevrolet Spark was set alight next to the Norwich taxi rank on Monday
TOTALLY DESTROYED: A Chevrolet Spark was set alight next to the Norwich taxi rank on Monday
A Chevrolet Spark was set alight next to the Norwich taxi rank in Central on Monday.

It is believed the vehicle belonged to an e-hailing driver.

According to witnesses, a gun was pointed at the driver, who was then told to get out of the vehicle before it was set alight.

There were no passengers.

This is a developing story.

