Plettenberg Bay sand artist fears Covid is crumbling his dream

Donations from admiring visitors dwindle due to pandemic-driven tourism slump

Walking along the Plettenberg Bay beachfront to witness Sandile Yapi’s imaginative sand art may soon be a thing of the past if tourism does not pick up rapidly.



Two years ago, the Peddie-born father packed his suitcase and bravely headed to the seaside resort town to support his family back home...