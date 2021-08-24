Man to apply for bail after allegedly killing wife with hammer

A St Francis Bay man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court for a formal bail application this week after he allegedly killed his wife with a hammer.

Xolile Lobese, 39, was arrested on August 18 after an alleged domestic dispute during which he is accused of killing his wife, Noluphiwo Mhamha, 29, at their Zwelitsha informal settlement home.

“It is believed that Lobese and his wife Mhamha were involved in a domestic dispute at their home.

"It is further alleged that Lobese used a hammer to attack and kill Mhamha," police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

Lobese appeared in court on a charge of murder last Friday and his case was postponed to this Friday.

HeraldLIVE