Two arrested in Makhanda for allegedly stealing water pump

Two men in their early thirties were arrested at the taxi rank in Market Street, Makhanda, on Wednesday after they were found in possession of a suspected stolen water pump.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the two were acting suspiciously as they moved around the rank.

Nkohli said that on Wednesday, at about 12.45pm, officers wearing civilian clothes were at the rank in Market Street.

“They noticed suspicious movements of two men with a bag next to them.

“The two were monitored and a police patrol vehicle was alerted to be on standby when needed,” Nkohli said.

“The patrol vehicle immediately pounced on the two as soon as they started walking away with the bag.”

He said the men were allegedly found in possession of a water pump and could not give a satisfactory account when questioned about the item.

They were arrested and are due to appear in the magistrate’s court in Makhanda on Thursday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Acting district commissioner Brig John Lebok praised the officers for their alertness.

“Detectives are going to profile the two men and possibly link them to other crimes,” Lebok said.

