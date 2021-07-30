Teenager facing criminal charge for faking a kidnapping

Frantic voice notes from a 15-year-old girl alleging that she was being kidnapped were widely circulated, until police in the North West discovered it was a hoax.

Police in Jouberton are now investigating a case of perjury against her.

Col Adéle Myburgh said the teenager alleged that she was kidnapped at about 6.50am on Monday, while on her way to school.

“Voice notes were widely circulated throughout the community by the victim, indicating that she was kidnapped by three men driving in a black Volkswagen Polo.

“The teenager claimed further that she managed to escape from her alleged kidnappers by jumping out of the vehicle.”

The provincial commissioner of North West, Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, warned the community not to report false cases or make false statements under oath as this constitutes perjury, which is a criminal offence. The spreading of false information could also lead to destabilisation within a community, said Kwena.

