Transnet declares force majeure over ‘cyber attack and sabotage’

Transnet said on Tuesday significant progress had been made to restore its IT systems after declaring a force majeure at key container terminals disrupted by a “cyber attack”.

“It is expected some applications may continue to run slowly over the next few days, while monitoring continues. All operating systems will be brought back in a staggered manner to minimise further risks and interruptions,” said spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

“At the ports, each container terminal has communicated its transition plan from manual operation to the full Navis-driven operation. The terminals are berthing vessels as planned and facilitating loading and discharge operations with the shipping lines.”