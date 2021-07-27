Booze bans cost SA’s GDP an estimated R64.8bn, says liquor industry

The four bans placed on liquor sales during the Covid-19 pandemic have cost the country’s GDP an estimated R64.8bn.

This is according to the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), who said the bans came at a significant financial cost.

The first ban was enforced in March 2020, followed by a second in July and the third in December. The fourth ban was placed on June 28 2021 and was lifted on Sunday after 28 days.

Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadi said the R64.8bn excluded the cost of recent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He said more than R500m liquor stock was looted during the violence and destruction in the provinces.

“This is a cost every South African has to bear in the future,” said Mngadi