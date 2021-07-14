Taxi driver killed in head-on crash with bus along Addo Road

A KwaNobuhle taxi driver died on Tuesday afternoon after a head-on collision with a bus on the R335, Addo Road, in Gqeberha.

Zolani Pita, the driver of a Toyota Quantum minibus, was travelling to Kariega with 14 passengers when he collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction around 2.40pm.

The accident happened just before the monument crossing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Pita was transporting workers from an industrial park to Kariega when the accident happened.

"At this stage, it is not clear how the accident happened. The 14 passengers in the taxi (all adults) were taken to hospital for treatment," Naidu said.

The bus driver and his two passengers were unharmed.

Swartkops police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

