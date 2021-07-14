Fears of vigilantism if traditional healer gets bail on rape charges
A community allegedly seeking the blood of a traditional leader facing multiple counts of sexual assault and compelled rape prompted the defence to request an alternative address for the man should he be released from custody.
What was meant to be the start of his formal bail application on Wednesday hit a snag when the matter was once again postponed for the state to verify the new residential address...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.