POLL | Should action be taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and others over unrest?

The ANC has said it will question former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla about her comments on social media after claims she encouraged the protests that have turned violent in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Violence broke out in the two provinces over the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of the former president.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said 26 people have been killed and 187 arrested since protests began last week. Several shopping malls and dozens of businesses have been looted and destroyed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the army to try to restore calm and order.

Zuma-Sambudla and several others have shared images of violent #FreeZuma protests and slammed Ramaphosa’s decision to involve the military.

“There is no war here. No need for the army. Our people are just hungry and have no jobs,” she tweeted on Monday.