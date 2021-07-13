POLL | Should action be taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and others over unrest?
The ANC has said it will question former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla about her comments on social media after claims she encouraged the protests that have turned violent in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Violence broke out in the two provinces over the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of the former president.
On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said 26 people have been killed and 187 arrested since protests began last week. Several shopping malls and dozens of businesses have been looted and destroyed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the army to try to restore calm and order.
Zuma-Sambudla and several others have shared images of violent #FreeZuma protests and slammed Ramaphosa’s decision to involve the military.
“There is no war here. No need for the army. Our people are just hungry and have no jobs,” she tweeted on Monday.
Addressing the media after the ANC’s national executive committee meeting (NEC), deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Zuma-Sambudla was one of five ANC members who would be called upon to explain their social media posts which have been interpreted by some as tantamount to incitement of violence.
“She will have to answer. She is a member of the ANC and equal to every other member of the ANC. She will have to explain what her tweets mean. We are very concerned about Duduzile,” said Duarte.
There were similar calls for EFF leader Julius Malema to be brought to book after he threatened to call on “fighters” to take to the streets if the army was deployed.
“No soldiers on our streets. Otherwise we are joining. All fighters must be ready. They won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers,” he said.