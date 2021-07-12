Former KZN premier and Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane succumbs to Covid-19

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and Eskom chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane died from Covid-19 complications on Monday morning.

Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital spokesperson Randal Pedro said Ngubane had been admitted to the facility.

“It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KwaZulu-Natal premier, and SABC and Eskom chairperson, has demised earlier this morning at about 01.40am.

“Our family mourns this great loss, as Dr Ngubane played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity and I will personally miss his guidance and teaching,” he said.

Pedro said Melomed was privileged to have had his years of loyal patronage and support, not just as a patient but as “an advisory for access to healthcare and in doing so upheld his oath as a medical doctor”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sheila, his children and grandchildren during their time of bereavement, as we mourn this great loss together with them.”

TimesLIVE