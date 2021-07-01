Trial of soccer coach to begin in August

The trial of a PSL coach accused of sexual assault is due to start in August after it was confirmed that he would have the necessary travel documents to stand trial in SA.



The 51-year-old Serbian citizen, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge, was not in the New Brighton magistrate’s court earlier this week when it was confirmed by defence attorney Ryno Scholtz that he had obtained the required visa...