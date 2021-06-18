IPTS bus service grinds to a halt due to protest by drivers and stakeholders

Not a single Libhongolethu bus or minibus taxi was on the road on Thursday as angry owners and drivers brought the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) to a halt when they closed the Cleary Park depot.

Among their grievances, the shareholders demanded an annual general meeting, questioned the outsourcing of the bus maintenance, and raised questions as to why operating permits had been allowed to expire in April.

Spectrum Alert shareholders also demanded answers as to why their salaries were short by R2,000 on Monday and what was being done to service the R800,000 debt to Sars.

They also demanded more transparency on the managing of the company.

The protesters placed the blame on the doorstep of Spectrum Alert chief executive Trevor Harper, saying he was responsible for the company’s woes.

While Spectrum chair Farouk Meyer said plans to fire Harper were afoot, Harper said only the board had the power to sack him.

Libhongolethu operates a fleet of buses owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which has subcontracted Spectrum Alert, a private company, to run the routes.

Algoa Taxi Association chair Ricardo Tromp said all they wanted was for an annual general meeting (AGM) to discuss Spectrum Alert’s affairs, but they had been waiting since August.

“The municipality told us there is nothing they can do, it is a private company,” Tromp said.

Meyer said the expiry of operating permits was an offence serious enough for heads to roll.

“The permits of the buses expired and in my experience in the transport industry that is enough to get you dismissed.

“It is costing the company millions because the company cannot operate without a permit,” Meyer said.