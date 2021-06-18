ANC angry over rubbish recycling initiative

Party questions why pilot project proposed for western suburbs instead of townships with illegal dumping problem

Faced with an illegal dumping crisis, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to pilot a recycling programme which would see homes being given two bags for recyclable and non-recyclable rubbish.



But there was a heated debate as it was proposed that the pilot be done in the suburbs, with ANC councillors saying illegal dumping was mostly in the townships and not in affluent areas...