Seaview Predator Park employee mauled to death by tiger

A worker was mauled to death by a tiger at the Seaview Predator Park on Wednesday.

Gqeberha police have opened an inquest docket.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, an employee of the park, Siphiwo Solomon, allegedly was working on an electric fence when a tiger jumped out of its enclosure and attacked him.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm, and Solomon died at the scene.

There were no further details available late on Wednesday night, but an investigation is underway.

HeraldLIVE