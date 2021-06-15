Protesters unhappy with building contracts block Standford Road

A group of protesters burnt tyres and blocked a section of Standford Road on Tuesday morning, after disgruntled residents took to the streets to vent their frustration regarding construction contracts in the area.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the road was blocked at about 7am on the corner of Pienaar Street and Standford Road in Gelvandale.

Beetge said shortly after 8am police reopened the road and community members assisted in clearing the debris.

Community members were reportedly unhappy with SMMEs carrying out building work at a police station.

Ward 13 councillor Pieter Hermaans said he met with the community members and the issue had been resolved.

“It’s not up to me to decide who gets the work.

“There are SMME formations who will decide who will partake in the building project.

“They want to work but they need to understand others also need to have an opportunity,” Hermaans said.

