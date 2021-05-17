Mandela’s relatives, rural families get help to collect drinking water

The long walk to freedom just got a bit shorter in the childhood home village of Nelson Mandela, where some of his relatives have been gifted a device to fetch water more easily.

In his autobiography, Mandela famously described the daily grind of growing up in the rural Eastern Cape village of Qunu.

Now Qunu neighbours Evelyn Mandela, 82, and Nothemba Mandela, 71, can use new “Hippo Rollers” to move plastic buckets of water up from the river thanks to a charity infusion into the rural Eastern Cape last week.

“We struggle in the dry season. Carrying buckets is hard work so this is a huge help,” said Nothemba Mandela, whose home overlooks the rolling green hills and valleys also described in Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom. The Mandela family burial site is a few hundred metres from her home.

Qunu is just one of several remote villages to benefit from the useful Hippo Roller devices, which operate much like a wheelbarrow, designed to fit heavy water containers that can be pulled or pushed. In total 150 rollers were donated to residents in Qunu and several nearby coastal villages.