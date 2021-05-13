WATCH | Hilarious video of woman falling while trying to capture her sister being proposed to

What was supposed to be a cute proposal at the beach has left social media in stitches after the person entrusted with taking pictures of the moment fell and failed to do so.

In a now-viral video, a woman can be seen falling three times while trying to capture her sister's beach proposal.

The proposal took place at one of the beaches in SA, where the misty and windy weather on the day was not in the couple's favour.

“Nee man, ek kan nie (No man, I can't),” the woman can be heard saying while she keeps falling and laughing.

Luckily for the couple, someone was also filming the engagement from afar.

The hilarious video has garnered more than 238,000 views on Facebook so far.

Watch the video below: