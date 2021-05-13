A true calling for Provincial paediatric oncology's Sister Phumla

Compassionate health professional runs a tight ship at paediatric oncology unit

Her entire working life has been dedicated to nursing, and Sister Phumla Mquku has arguably one of the most trying jobs in the sector — she is the head nurse at one of the only children’s paediatric cancer wards in SA.



But the tough-loving nurse runs Provincial Hospital’s paediatric oncology unit, known as M3, with military precision...

