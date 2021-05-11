SA records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
The new cases came from 18,311 tests, at a positivity rate of 6.16%.
SA recorded 1,129 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie said on Monday.
There were also 90 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.
This means that there have been 1,597,724 total confirmed cases across SA to date, and 54,825 total fatalities.
Of the new deaths, 33 were in the North West, 19 were in the Western Cape, 14 were in the Eastern Cape, 13 were in the Northern Cape, six were in Mpumalanga, and five were in Gauteng. There were no deaths recorded in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo in the past 24 hours.
So far, said Mkhize, 1,517,350 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.
TimesLIVE
