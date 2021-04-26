Plaatjies, 76, still has 'Manny more' performances in him

Korsten-born entertainer wants to keep toes tapping for as long as he can

While many 70-somethings might prefer to spend their days reading or tending to their gardens, Manny Plaatjies says he has no intention of stepping away from the stage and still has “Manny more” performances ahead.



When Plaatjies sings the 1962 Italian hit, Quando Quando Quando, he still gets people dancing and, after 57 years of entertaining, does not have any plans to pack away the microphone...

