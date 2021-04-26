Plaatjies, 76, still has 'Manny more' performances in him
Korsten-born entertainer wants to keep toes tapping for as long as he can
While many 70-somethings might prefer to spend their days reading or tending to their gardens, Manny Plaatjies says he has no intention of stepping away from the stage and still has “Manny more” performances ahead.
When Plaatjies sings the 1962 Italian hit, Quando Quando Quando, he still gets people dancing and, after 57 years of entertaining, does not have any plans to pack away the microphone...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.