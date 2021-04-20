Confession statement of robbery suspect ruled admissible
The confession statement of Sonwabo Gcuwa, given to police immediately after his arrest, was accepted by the high court in Gqeberha as evidence on Monday.
In his statement, Gcuwa detailed the circumstances surrounding the armed robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle at the Sasol garage in Linton Grange on May 5 2018...
