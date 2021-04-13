Gay man mutilated and remains burnt
KwaNobuhle’s LGBTQI community in shock after horrific killing of Andile Ntuthela
A gay man’s mutilated and burnt remains have been discovered in a shallow grave, only a few paces from his alleged killer’s front door.
Described as a “drama queen”, always over the top and friendly with everyone, Andile Ntuthela’s horrific killing has left members of KwaNobuhle’s LGBTQI community reeling...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.