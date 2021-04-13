Gay man mutilated and remains burnt

KwaNobuhle’s LGBTQI community in shock after horrific killing of Andile Ntuthela

PREMIUM

A gay man’s mutilated and burnt remains have been discovered in a shallow grave, only a few paces from his alleged killer’s front door.



Described as a “drama queen”, always over the top and friendly with everyone, Andile Ntuthela’s horrific killing has left members of KwaNobuhle’s LGBTQI community reeling...

