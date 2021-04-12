Trial of double-murder accused expected to start on Wednesday

After numerous delays, the trial of three men facing double murder charges is expected to start in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday, after the state asked for yet another postponement.



Lwando Elvis Lengisi, 31, Simphiwe Tame, 24, and Madoda Lose, 33, face two counts of murder, one of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one count each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.