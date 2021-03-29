President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Aspen factory in Gqeberha

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are expected to arrive at the Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha factory just before 11am on Monday.

Ramaphosa will lead an oversight visit to the sterile manufacturing facility to check on the progress of the production of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

He is expected to be accompanied by Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize and acting Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The collaboration between Aspen and Johnson & Johnson is also a partnership between the government and the private sector.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth were at the factory from early on.