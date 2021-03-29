President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Aspen factory in Gqeberha
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are expected to arrive at the Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha factory just before 11am on Monday.
Ramaphosa will lead an oversight visit to the sterile manufacturing facility to check on the progress of the production of the Johnson & Johnson jab.
He is expected to be accompanied by Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize and acting Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
The collaboration between Aspen and Johnson & Johnson is also a partnership between the government and the private sector.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth were at the factory from early on.
Aspen joined forces with Johnson & Johnson in November to establish the capacity required for the manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine at Gqeberha factory.
The new sterile manufacturing facility contains high-technology equipment and systems that will be used to manufacture state-of-the-art sterile drugs and vaccines.
The facility packages these products into vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes.
Aspen invested more than R3bn into the facility which will further provide further life-saving medicines for the domestic and export markets.
Ramaphosa and Mabuza will tour the internationally-accredited facility which can produce up to 300 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per annum.
HeraldLIVE
