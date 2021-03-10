North West teacher out on bail for allegedly raping 16-year-old pupil

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela on Wednesday condemned the sexual assault of pupils.

This after the arrest of a teacher at a school in Taung, who was accused of raping a 16-year-old grade 10 pupil at his home on February 22.

The teacher was arrested last month and was released on R500 bail by the Taung magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Matsemela said the teacher has been placed on a precautionary suspension pending investigations.

“I condemn in the strongest terms any case of sexual assault against any learner within the province,” she said.

The MEC said the department viewed this allegation seriously, and that the precautionary suspension would allow investigations to happen without any interference.

“I am pleading with our learners not keep quiet whenever someone is harassing them. They should report to their parents, principals or any teacher that they trust,” she said.

Matsemela said the wellness team from the department has arranged counselling for the pupil, her family, other pupils and teachers at the school affected by the incident.

