Miss SA praises Nelson Mandela Bay youth centre’s work

“More places like the Khayalethu Youth Centre are needed in SA.”

These were the words of Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, who visited the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) centre at the weekend for a handover of school donations worth R55,000.

The handover was made possible by the Sun international Boardwalk in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of social development.

The Khayalethu Youth Centre provides intervention programmes and alternative care for 35 former street children between the ages four and 18.

On Saturday, Musida said her first visit to the Eastern Cape reminded her of home. She said residents of the Friendly City were kind and humble.

Musida, who has been a vocal supporter of the fight against gender-based violence, said a balanced focus was needed on the roles of different genders as demonstrated by the centre. .

“More places like the Khayalethu Youth Centre are needed in SA,” she said.

“We often focus on the girl child. We often teach our young girls how not to become victims, instead of teaching men how not to make women victims.

“We do not teach men accountability, we do not teach them responsibility, we do not teach them respect and kindness towards women, we do not teach them about the equality of the sexes, but we expect them to not have this entitlement that they have when they grow older.

“If we raise men like the Khayalethu Youth Centre is doing, we will be raising a generation of accountable, respectable young men,” Musida said.