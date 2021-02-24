Three arrested for murder of e-hailing taxi driver
A special task team in New Brighton have arrested three men in connection with the murder of e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers, who was shot dead in Madala Street on Wednesday last week.
The task team, under the supervision of New Brighton station commander Colonel Vuyisiwe Tembani, was initiated after a memorial service was held for Snayers at the site where he was killed...
