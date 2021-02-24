Farmworker union welcomes increase in minimum wage
Farmers had time to prepare for raise, representative argues
The union representing farm workers in SA has welcomed the new minimum wage announced by government and rejected sustainability concerns raised by farmers.
South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union researcher Simon Eppel said on Monday it was widely known that the sharp raise in farmworker minimum wages was coming...
