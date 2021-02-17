It would have been irresponsible to trade at a loss — Greyhound

Company defends decision to close bus service in face of union opposition

For a number of years, Greyhound’s profits were declining as fewer passengers made use of the bus service.



The Covid-19 pandemic was just the last straw — and nothing would have saved the major Southern African bus operator...

