News

It would have been irresponsible to trade at a loss — Greyhound

Company defends decision to close bus service in face of union opposition

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 February 2021

For a number of years, Greyhound’s profits were declining as fewer passengers made use of the bus service.

The Covid-19 pandemic was just the last straw — and nothing would have saved the major Southern African bus operator...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X