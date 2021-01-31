Family, friends of young Mpumalanga woman reeling after her death in hospital

A Mpumalanga family and friends of a public management graduate are reeling from shock over her death, shortly after she had pleaded with them to fetch her from a Gauteng hospital.

Daisy Maphosa’s mother Linah Ndala told TimesLIVE on Sunday: “I’m in Mpumalanga and Daisy was based in Johannesburg. I only heard yesterday [Saturday] that she was sick. We were planning to go to Gauteng to ask that she be transferred to Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria.”

She said Maphosa had been suffering from a lung condition. One of her lungs was removed in 2003.

Ndala is in disbelief. “I wanted to tell the doctors that she had a lung condition. I hear now that she was treated for Covid-19. I don’t believe she had Covid-19.”

She said her daughter had just started an internship at a media company in Midrand. “She was a respectful child. She loved to study and was planning to further her studies this year.”

Ndala said her daughter’s death had left a “gaping” wound in her heart.

“I’m in so much pain. My heart is sore.”

She said the family would travel to Gauteng on Monday to identify the body and take it to Mpumalanga, where Maphosa would be buried on Tuesday.

Maphosa’s friend, Rose Moela, said before being admitted to hospital, she had complained of having flu-like symptoms.