Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute serious crimes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a bill that will allow for the prosecution of people suspected of having committed sexual offences, irrespective of when the crime occurred.

The Prescription in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal prosecution.

Certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. But now all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

The bill arises from the June 2018 Constitutional Court judgment that declared section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act to be inconsistent with the constitution.