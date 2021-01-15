Three more arrests in Patronicia Jordaan’s rape and killing

Three more men were arrested on Friday morning for the rape and killing of 14-year-old Patronicia Jordaan in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Five suspects were already in custody in connection with her death, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

Patronicia’s death sent shock waves around Nelson Mandela Bay, with residents demanding an end to the gender-based violence scourge.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, early morning operations by officers from Gelvandale, as well as the anti-gang unit and public order policing, led to the arrests of the suspects, aged between 21 and 38.

“The arrests took place between 4am and 6am,” she said. “The suspects were arrested at three separate addresses in Deverill, Leith and Stanford Roads.

“They were detained on charges of rape and murder and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Naidu said more arrests were imminent.

Patronicia’s body was found in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park last week after she was raped and stabbed to death.

The first five suspects are expected back in court on March 24.

