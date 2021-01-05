Have you seen this man?

Port Elizabeth’s gang investigations unit has asked for the community’s assistance in tracking down a murder suspect.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers were looking for Darren Lee Whitebooi, who lives in Leith Road, Helenvale, in connection with the murder of Chester Williams.

Williams, 24, was allegedly kidnapped by gang members in Fitchard Street at 8am on December 13.

Friends of Williams approached the suspects to negotiate his release.

When Williams managed to escape and tried to flee, Whitebooi allegedly opened fire on him.

Williams was hit multiple times and died on the scene.

Efforts to find Whitebooi have been unsuccessful and the police are turning to the community for assistance in tracking him down.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Detective Warrant Officer Xolani Sokanyile at 082-442-2270, or contact their nearest police station.

All information will be treated as confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE