Busisiwe Mkhwebane promises to co-operate and appear in court on perjury charge

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Friday she would “co-operate” with authorities after she was issued with a summons to appear in court next month as an accused.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday night that Mkhwebane was set to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on January 21 on three counts of perjury. A summons ordering her to appear in court is dated December 15.

The perjury charge stems from a complaint against her laid by Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman in August last year. The complaint was investigated by the Hawks.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed a decision was taken to prosecute after careful assessment of evidence presented by the Hawks.