Cancellation requests pour in as East Cape beach closures kick in

Cancellation requests pour in as East Cape beach closures kick in

Tourism in tatters

PREMIUM

Within hours of President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the closure of Eastern Cape beaches, cancellation requests for holiday accommodation poured in across the province’s coastal cities and towns.



A Jeffreys Bay estate agent was forced to put her cellphone on silent shortly after Ramaphosa wrapped up his speech as she was bombarded with calls from concerned clients...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.