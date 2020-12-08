Dad delivers baby at Port Elizabeth Air BnB

Healthy baby girl born at 36 weeks — before ambulance arrives

PREMIUM

At just 2.4kg she was determined to enter the world on her own terms — even if it meant sending her dad into a panic, scrambling for answers on the internet as he delivered his own baby in an Air BnB in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.



For the brave mom, a “home birth” was never on the cards, but it did result in escaping the stresses about hospitals and Covid-19...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.